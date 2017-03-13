Lawmakers Consider Motorcycle Helmet Law

Nebraska senators are once again in a standoff over a bill that would repeal a law requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets. Supporters of the bill sponsored by Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said Monday motorcyclists should have the freedom to ride without helmets. They contend Nebraska’s helmet law costs the state tourism dollars because motorcyclists avoid riding through Nebraska.

Sen. Robert Hilkemann, a retired Omaha podiatrist leading a filibuster against the bill, says helmets help protect motorcyclists from death or serious brain injuries. He and other conservatives who oppose the bill argue motorcycle accidents cost taxpayers who end up paying for disabled riders’ health care.

Nebraska is one of 19 states that require helmets for all riders.