Law Enforcement Shakeup Underway On Pine Ridge Reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — A major shakeup in law enforcement is taking place on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

The Oglala Sioux Tribal Council declared a state of emergency and withdrew support this week for Police Chief Harry Martinez, who has since resigned.

The council has faced a deluge of complaints from tribal members on a reservation that’s experienced a wave of drug-related crime. Eight police chiefs have come and gone since 2008. Not long ago, 100 officers patrolled the reservation’s 3 million acres. Now, it’s just 30 officers.

The council has disbanded the Public Safety Board and hired Mark Mesteth as interim police chief. He held the job before Martinez.