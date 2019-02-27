Laura Higgins claims Alliance ‘Teacher of the Month’

By Olivia Hasenauer

Panhandle Post

The gym was packed at St. Agnes Academy this past month to celebrate another amazing teacher in the Alliance area for the January teacher of the month.

Music Teacher for St. Agnes Academy Laura Higgins walked into the gym as students and teachers cheered. The shock and gratitude on her face showed how surprised and grateful she was to be nominated multiple times and then selected to be recognized.



Students seated around the gym were excited to share why their teacher is special, including how funny she is, how kind she is, how helpful and giving. When the students were asked by General Manager of Eagle Communications, Olivia Hasenauer, what they were learning the answers were all over the board, from songs, different composers, singing games, musical projects and overall a great love of music.

The school rallied behind a wonderful teacher by bringing not only the whole student body together, but also every teacher was present to give hugs, and kind words of congratulations. It was an exciting morning to be at St. Agnes Academy as we recognized a wonderful teacher who is loved by many students and teachers alike.

We’ll travel the panhandle to recognize and honor teachers for all they do. Our area teachers devote countless hours to teaching the youth in our area, most going above and beyond their responsibilities to ensure student success. Let’s celebrate the great teachers in our area!



