Late Spurt Sends Fort Lewis to Win Over Chadron State

Sophomore forward Alyssa Yocky scored 21 points and grabbed 17 rebounds Friday night while leading Fort Lewis to a 76-69 victory over Chadron State in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball action Friday night in Chadron.

Four teammates also scored in double digits for the Skyhawks, now 10-2 on the season and 5-2 in the conference.

The Eagles kept it close. They went ahead 66-64 on a 3-pointer by Leticia Rodriguez with 4:29 to play. A minute later, Yockey tied the score with a follow shot to spark a 12-0 run that decided the outcome. Fort Lewis made seven consecutive free throws and Yocky wrapped it up with an old-fashioned 3-point play.

“We played hard, came close, but just didn’t get them” CSC coach Janet Raymer said.

Fort Lewis led 39-37 at halftime and was ahead by as many as 11 points in the third period before the Eagles sliced the margin to 58-55 entering the final frame.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Havannah Newens and Erin Graham gave the Eagles the lead for the first time since the second quarter, but Yocky and Company regained the momentum down the stretch.

Both Briana Clah and Kaitlyn Romero contributed 14 points for Fort Lewis.

Kalli Feddersen paced the Eagles with 17 points while Kylah Collins added 14 points, Maddie Metzger 11 and Havannah Newens 10.

Fort Lewis shot 41.3 percent (26-63) and the Eagles 35.1 percent (24-68) from the field. Despite Yocky’s 17 rebounds, the Skyhawks had just a 43-39 advantage off the glass. Each team had only 12 turnovers.

The Eagles, now 2-8 for the season, will host Adams State at 4 p.m. Saturday. The Grizzlies are 1-9 after losing to Colorado Christian 78-39 Friday night in Denver.