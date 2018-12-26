Larry Merrill, 71

Funeral services for Larry Merrill of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Saturday,

December 29, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron. Burial will

be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. A visitation will be held on Friday,

December 28, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel.

Larry was born on August 11, 1947 in Hot Springs, South Dakota.

He was 71.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel,

PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.