Larry Isom, 68

Funeral services will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 at the Seneca Auditorium at

10:00 AM MST with Pastor Insung Kim officiating. Burial will be in the Seneca

Cemetery with Military Honors. Memorials are suggested to the Seneca Church, the

Seneca Auditorium or the Seneca Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday March

1, 2019, 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Mullen Funeral Home.

“Doc Larry Isom or Captain Isom to some, passed from this world on Tuesday,

February 26, 2019, with his wife of 48 years by his bedside. He was highly thought of in

the medical community, as well as the military community, long after retiring from twenty

years of service.

When asked if he would consider being the medical advisor to Rosalynn Carter aboard

Air Force Two, he declined. He joked about taking a position aboard Air Force One if it

were offered, though.

Larry was born in Mullen, NE. on September 18, 1950 to Marion and Paul Isom. After

graduating at seventeen, he enlisted in the United Air Force for the next 20 years. He

served in Vietnam and came home to start school in the medical field, while still serving

in the military. After all of his medical schooling, he became an officer.

He married Nancy Hilderhoff on January 23, 1971. To this union was born Christina

(Kelly), David (Sarah), and Angela (Kevin).

Larry loved the Lord, family and country. Whether you knew him as Doc, Captain, Dad

or Grandpa, he was a very humble man in all titles. His grandchildren were his pride

and joy.

Although he made it out of Vietnam alive, his doctors were reasonably sure his type of

pancreatic cancer was caused by Agent Orange, like so many other vets have acquired

while serving in Vietnam.

Larry had no regrets for going to war,

It was part of his duty to his country and more.

He served twenty years of complete dedication,

He was top in his medical classes each year.

A field that he loved and held so dear.

His patients came first, just like his military career.

No matter life’s requests, he knew God was always near..

Larry retired from two careers early, where we began to travel and enjoy each other’s

company. Then, the day came in our retirement years, that people so dread.

It’s cancer, he has pancreatic CANCER, The doctors found.

I sat in that doctors office white walls all around,

It was so eerily quiet, just the word cancer, a deathly sound.

Through chemo, radiation and whipple surgery he fought all the way.

Larry hung in there fighting to stay with me, another day.

God called him home, He must have needed him more,

He gave all of us borrowed time to spend before closing the door.

Larry beat the cancer, in the end you see,

It only caused his death on earth, for now he is free.

He’s alive and is with family and God for all eternity.

Larry was proceeded in death by his parents, Marion and Paul Isom, his In-Laws, Dale

and Ruth Andersen, Brother-In-Law Ed Hilderhoff.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Isom, of Mullen, children, Christina (Kelly) Sack, of

North Platte, David (Sarah) Isom, of Crete, Angela (Kevin) Snyder, of Topeka, KS, his

14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert

(Peggy) Isom of Las Vegas, NV, a sister Sharon (Bob) McMullen of Burwell, and a

sister-in-law Bonnie Hilderoff of Mullen.