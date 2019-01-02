Larry Dillon, 69

Memorial services for Larry Dillon of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Saturday,

January 5, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska with Dr. Russ

Seger officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Blunt, South Dakota.

Mr. Dillon passed away on December 31, 2018 at Chadron Community Hospital.

Larry was born on January 7, 1949 in Pocahontas, Virginia. He was 69.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Ambulance Fund.

Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.