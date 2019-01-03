Memorial services for Larry Dillon will be held Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 2:00

PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska will Dr. Russ Seger officiating.

Inurnment will be determined at a later date. Honorary pall bearers are Penny

LaRoche, Pete Maldanado, Ed Copola, and Don Medich.

Larry Dillon, 69, of Hay Springs, NE, died Monday, December 31, 2018. He was

born January 7, 1949, in Pocahontas, VA, to Dewey & Ruby (Hess) Dillon. As a

child, he lived in Circleville, Ohio. In 1958, he moved to Ogallala, NE, where Larry

graduated from high school in 1966. He later studied criminal justice at Chadron

State College before being employed by the Nebraska State Patrol Narcotics Division.

In 1966, he married Pat Arnold and to this union two children were born, Thim and

Debbie. In 1992, he married Pam (Hillmer) Murphy and later adopted her four children.

Through Pam’s work, they lived in multiple places, including Pierre, SD; Ogden, IA;

Aberdeen, SD; Crescent City, CA; Klamath Falls, OR; Fairbanks, AK; and Kailua-Kona,

HI, before finally settling in Hay Springs in 2014.

Larry enjoyed volunteering in pawn shops and studying antiques and history. When

physically able, Larry also enjoyed volunteering with Northern Coast Marine Mammal

Center in Crescent City. His most recent four-legged companion was “Little Man”, his

English bulldog that rarely left his side for the past seven years.

Survivors include his wife Pam, Hay Springs; two daughters: Kandi Merrill, Sioux Falls,

SD; Amee (Travis) Diers, Hay Springs; three sons: Thim Dillon, Broken Bow, NE; Greg

Murphy, Harrold, SD; Jay Dillon, Harrold, SD; and four grandchildren: Alexander Merrill;

and November, Conner, and Addison Diers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aunt

Mary Smith, and infant daughter Debbie.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs Ambulance Fund. Donations may

be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.