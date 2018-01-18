Laona M. Perrin, 89, died Monday, January 15, 2018 at Skyview of Bridgeport Care Center.

She was born July 18, 1928 in Formoso, Kansas to Lewis S. and Elizabeth (Markey) Currie.

Laona married Rex Shannon at Miltonvale, KS in 1946. After his passing, she married Alvin

Leisy on August 25, 1949 in Gordon. Together they lived in the Alliance area where Laona

worked as a secretary at the Good Samaritan Village and later as office manager at Box Butte

General Hospital. Alvin passed away in 1986 and on June 2, 1996 she married John L. Perrin.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she was a deacon and elder,

Gideon’s International, the Box Butte General Hospital Auxiliary and P.E.O.

She is survived by her children, Rex Leisy of Broadwater, Robert (Diane) Leisy of Greeley,

CO, and Alvin (Karol) Leisy of Leoti, KS; daughter-in-law, Cindy Leisy of Scottsbluff;

and her step-children, John (Mary) Perrin, Bob Perrin and Rex (Diana) Perrin. She is also

survived by 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 7 step-grandchildren and 8 step

great-grandchildren; and her brother, Lewis Currie of Oregon. She was preceded in death

by her parents, 3 husbands, her son Ron, a grandson and 2 sisters.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian

Church of Bridgeport. Pastor Jonathan Berosek will officiate. A luncheon for friends and

family will immediately follow the funeral services at the church in Bridgeport. Graveside

services will be at 2:00 p.m. at the Alliance Cemetery. A reception will follow the graveside

service at the First Presbyterian Church of Alliance. Visitation will be at the Bates-Gould

Chapel on Sunday, January 21 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Gideon’s International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN,

37214-0800, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is

in charge of the arrangements.