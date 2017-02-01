Lanik, Hemingford Teacher of Month



Eagle Radio says congrats to Hemingford 5th and 6th Grade Teacher, Mrs. Cindy Lanik for being nominated for January’s Teacher of the Month by Total Reflections! Great Western Bank provided goodies for the students. Her students said she is kind, understanding, assists with any problems, and helps with bullying issues. One of the students said the best way to help Mrs. Lanik when she’s teaching is to listen.

You can nominate your favorite teacher at the below link! Panhandle teachers work very hard for our children, let’s show them some appreciation. Click the link below.

http://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/927GVl6d31bO

Here’s our great sponsors for Teacher of the Month:

In Alliance:

Total Reflections Salon

American Family Insurance

Sauced

Hometown Heroes Pizza and Subs

Sweet Bre’s Floral and Gifts

Horizon West Dental

Fizzy’s

In Chadron:

Upper Niobrara White NRD

Arrow Building Center

Nebraska Tire

Horizon West Dental

Ta-Da Quilt Shop and Art Studio