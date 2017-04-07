Langsdorf Seeking More Offensive Consistency in Spring Practice

The Nebraska football team practiced for two hours Thursday afternoon in full pads on the Ed and Joanne Gass Practice Fields.

Offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf spoke with the media after practice on what he is looking for in the practices leading up until the Spring Game and more specifically what he wants to see for the evaluation on Saturday during the Huskers’ scrimmage.

“I think just a consistency and an execution,” Langsdorf said. “We would hit a play, then we would have a bad play and then another good one. We were kind of up and down. I think with the different groupings we have some guys who didn’t play a whole lot along with some younger ones so there will be some growing pains. I think just the consistency and being able to move the ball, protect the quarterback and take care of the ball will be big for this weekend.”

He also discussed the competition between spots and how it has benefited the team.

“It’s not just an evaluation on Saturday and a scrimmage. It’s going to be a big evaluation day on a lot of situational works.” Langsdorf said. “So these are important days. We keep talking about consistently competing and our opportunities are unlimited between the 15 days.”

Coach Langsdorf also spoke about the positives about quarterbacks Tanner Lee and Patrick O’Brien and what each of them individually brings to the table.

“When you see Patrick you think strong arm. He is able to make all the throws. I think his ability to push the ball down the field is impressive. I think he has done a nice job within our system to kind of get through the reads and checking the ball down nicely.” Langsdorf said. “And then you have Tanner who just has a lightening release. He has one of the quicker releases I have seen. He can really snap the ball out of his hand, good velocity. It’s a pretty release. He is smart, so he is getting the ball out of his hands quickly. He has helped our protection with not taking sacks. He is giving us the right play, and he has the ability to change. I think they are both doing some good things.”

He ended by talking about how significant this Saturday is for the team.

“I don’t think it is any bigger than the other ones.” Langsdorf stated. “To me it is the whole body of work. For the scrimmage, they are not getting hit anyways so it is just the same as an evaluation from today’s practice in my mind. I do not put anymore stock in it. Situationally, we are changing it up but we aren’t making it a huge deal. It’s all the same to me.”