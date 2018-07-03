Lambert Charles Dredla III, 82

Lambert Charles Dredla III, known to friends and family as “Tom”, passed

away on June 30, 2018 at the age of 82 years.

Tom was born on May 7th, 1936 in Lincoln, NE and grew up in Crete, Nebraska

before moving to Kansas City and then to Hyannis in the fall of 1948. He was

the first ever captain of the Hyannis High School football team and also played

on the basketball team. After graduating in 1954, he went on to college attending

Chadron State College where he majored in business and was a member of the

gymnastics team.

In 1959 he married the love of his life, Kleo Evert. After graduating college,

he worked with his father at the Hyannis Ranch Supply until he and Kleo bought

the grocery store in 1973. They owned the store for 25 years before retiring in

1998. A respected member of the community, Tom volunteered for many local

organizations and was a member of the Village Board. Tom was active with the

Hyannis Volunteer fire department for nearly 40 years and served as the Fire

Chief for many of those years.

His passion for the outdoors was passed down too many through his instruction

in both Hunters Education and for the 4-H sharpshooters club. Tom enjoyed

hunting, fishing, reloading shotgun and rifle shells, golfing, and spending time

with his family.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Kleo (Evert), son Jack (Linda)

of Hyannis, NE, daughters Jill (Tim) Lenz of Hyannis, Debbie (Steve) Clarke

of Hyannis, and Anne (Ryan) Montanez of Highlands Ranch, CO. 11 grand-

children Dezarae (Brice) Lovell of Waverly, NE, Tia (Jeremy) Houser of

Davenport, FL, Trevor (Kacie) Dredla of Battle Creek NE, Jordan (Chris)

Farringer of Raymond, NE, Kylee Dredla of Scottsbluff NE, Amanda (Brian)

Tedesco of New Orleans, LA, Kristin (Derek) Bilyeu of Springfield, MO,

Courtney (Jeff) Knox of Bassett, NE, Cody Clarke of North Platte, NE,

Colin and Carson Montanez of Highlands Ranch CO, 13 great grandchildren

and best friend and dog Sassy. Tom was preceded in death by his parents

Lambert and Dorothy Dredla, brother-in-law Richard Evert, sister-in-law

Barb Evert and grandson Matt Lenz.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 5th at 2:00 p.m. MDT

at Calvary Episcopal Church in Hyannis, Nebraska, with interment at

Hyannis Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Grant County Rescue,

Sandhills Fire Department or Grant County Sharp Shooters.