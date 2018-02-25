Lady Eagles Overtake Playoff-Bound SD Mines on Senior Night

The Chadron State College women’s basketball team finished the 2017-18 season on Saturday the way it started – with a win.

The Eagles battled back, from down 52-44 to South Dakota Mines with 5:20 remaining, to take a three-point lead at 1:04 on a shot by Kendra Baucom . The Hardrockers got to the line twice under 46 seconds in regulation, hitting three shots out of four to tie things at 55 apiece at the final whistle of the fourth quarter.

Taryn Foxen opened the extra period with a huge three-pointer, and the Eagles never trailed again, shooting 4-of-6 from the field in bonus time, and Kalli Feddersen , Jessica Harvey , and McKenna McClintic combined to drain 6-of-7 free throws down the stretch to preserve the 70-67 win.

The Eagles’ three seniors combined for 41 points on Senior Night. Feddersen had a game-high 21, while Leticia Rodriguez dropped in 12 and Baucom had eight. The other CSC woman in double figures was Foxen, who scored 17.

Chadron State finished the season at 6-22, with a 4-18 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference record, and placed 13th in the league standings.

Despite the loss, South Dakota Mines is ninth at 11-11 in league play, and it held on to the eighth and final RMAC Tournament spot, with fifth-place Westminster still undergoing the NCAA eligibility process.