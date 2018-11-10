Lady Eagles open season with road victory at Texas A&M International, 55-51

Taryn Foxen scored 13 points and Rebecca Stevenson added 11 as the Eagles won its season opener against Texas A&M International, 55-51 Saturday night.

Ten different Eagles saw the court on Friday night, with all of them scoring at least two points. As a team, they shot 40% compared to the Dustdevils’ 27%.

At the end of the first period, the two teams were tied at 11 but CSC led at halftime 30-24. International tightened the gap to two, with a score of 37-35 to finish the third.

In the fourth quarter, Stevenson scored eight of her points to help the Eagles earn the victory.

Defensively, CSC forced 16 turnovers, turning them into ten points. The Dustdevils’ forced 25 turnovers, but only managed to score 12 points off them.

While holding the lead 70% of the time, CSC took it for good in the third quarter when Mickenzie Brennan made a three pointer to give the team a 33-31 lead.

Tantashea Giger had a game high 15 points for the Dustdevils’ and Stevenson led both teams with nine rebounds.

CSC stays in Texas as they face Texas A&M-Kingsville tomorrow (Saturday) at 11 a.m. (MT).