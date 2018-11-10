Lady Eagles close Texas trip even after loss to Texas A&M-Kingsville Saturday

Three players scored double-digits for the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas as they beat the Eagles 61-37 Friday afternoon.

“We didn’t find a way to score today like we needed to,” Head Coach Janet Raymer said.

Brynae Thompson led both teams with 13 points and Victoria Salinas and Danielle Meador each scored 11 and 10 points respectively for the Javelinas.

Jessica Lovitt was the only double-digit score for CSC, scoring 12. McKenna McClintic was the next highest scorer with five points. Mickenzie Brennan led both teams with seven rebounds.

The Eagles fell behind 17-8 at the end of the first and entered halftime down 25-18. The third quarter doomed the Eagles, being outscored 18-6.

Kingsville shot 35% from the field compared to the Eagles 28% and had 19 turnovers while CSC finished with 28.

“When you’re scoring under 40 points, it’s hard to win,” Raymer said.

The Eagles record falls to 1-1 overall. They will return to Chadron for their home opener, as they face Montana State-Billings on Friday, November 16, at 5:30 p.m.