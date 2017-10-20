Lacy Talks About Follow The Rails Art Trail This Weekend (Interview)



The Sandhills Scenic Journey Byway again brings the 7th Annual “Follow the Rails Art Trail” to the sandhills from Alliance to Grand Island this weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. KCOW morning show host Jason Wentworth spoke with Linda Lacy of Ashby to talk about all the great events, and art this weekend. Lacy has been an “Artist in Resident” with the Nebraska Arts Council for the past 12 years. You can hear the full interview below. To learn more go to http://followtherailsarttrail.com

