L. Keith Schumacher, 89

L. Keith Schumacher died on April 17, 2019 in Hemingford, NE. He was born on October 19, 1929, in his grandparents’ home in rural Hemingford, to Arthur D. Schumacher and Adele L. “Ellen” (Plahn) Schumacher. He attended a country school near their family farm and graduated from Hemingford High School.

On August 26, 1956 he married Connie L. Dyer in Hemingford. He farmed with his parents, and later with his son and then grandson, south of Hemingford.

Keith was a lifetime member of the Hemingford United Methodist church and was active in the Methodist Men group for a number of years. He served in the Army National Guard for 9 years. He was a pilot and very active in the Nebraska Flying Farmers organization. He and Connie flew many miles around the country attending events and touring behind the scenes at many factories and plants. His plane also allowed him to volunteer as a Lifeline pilot transporting medical patients, in need, to treatment facilities. Keith was an avid collector of antique Fords and tractors which led to many years competing in the Sugar Valley Rally and membership in the Rollin’ Oldies car club.

Keith is survived by his son Martin (Tricia) Schumacher and daughter Linda (Steve) Petersen, all of Hemingford, his grandchildren Justin Schumacher of Chad, Africa, Jeff (Natasha) Schumacher of Hemingford, Joelle (Sean) Wacker of Shelby, NE, and Jaimee (Titus) Cline of Frederick, MD. Great grandchildren are Brenna, Raegan, and Wyatt Schumacher, Rachel, Rebecca, Jacob, Elliot, and Theodore Wacker, and Adele and Elva Cline. Also surviving are two sisters, Doris Provencher and Karen Joyce. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, April 29 at 10:30 AM at the Hemingford United Methodist Church. Pastor Esther Achi will officiate. Interment will be held at a later date. A luncheon will be held at the Westside Event Center at Alliance following the service. Weather permitting, the family plans to give Keith one last ride in his Cabriolet. His friends are invited to bring their old cars and help with the escort.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Hemingford United Methodist Church elevator fund.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.