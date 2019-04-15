L. Dale Johnson, 84, of Hemingford passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Box Butte General Hospital with his wife Jeanne at his bedside.

Dale was born on March 10, 1935 to Peter and Edna (Powell) Johnson on the family farm near Berea. He was the youngest of six children, while growing up he learned to farm at an early age. Dale attended grade school in Berea and graduated from Alliance High School. While attending high school, he met the Love of his Life, Jeanne. On January 31, 1954 he was united in marriage to Jeanne F. Hullinger. Their first home was at the beloved family farm. They welcomed their first son, Michael Dale in February 1955, and second son, Gregory Lee joined them in March 1958. They lived on the family farm until Dale became interested in flying while watching his older brothers who were both pilots. Dale successfully earned his Private Pilot License; he continued to fly and earned his Commercial Pilot License. Shortly after that the family moved to Scottsbluff, NE., where Dale continued to fly and became the owner of Bluffs Aviation, he continued with this business for several years, and influenced his son’s Michael and Greg to become pilots. Several years later Dale wanted to return to farming, the family moved back to Hemingford family farm, Dale continued farming until his retirement. Dale loved the outdoors and growing things, he loved tending to his garden and his yard, which had to be done his way. When the Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren came along, he lit up when they came through the door. Dale enjoyed life to the fullest; he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, his sons and their wives, Michael and Paulette Johnson of Hemingford and Gregory and Jenny Johnson of Grape Vine, TX. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren, Nicole (Chad) Livingston of Burke, VA., Aaron (Heather) Johnson of Alliance, NE., Cassey (Jon) Worthman of Scottsbluff NE. and Sean (Tara) Johnson of Lincoln NE. And 13 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Colton, Avery, Connor, Ethan, Greyor, Cora, Claire, Emmett, Paxton, Stella, Trabor and Maya. His sister, Lucille Appleby of Tucson, AZ and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Arthur and Harold, and his sisters, Hazel Brennan and Elaine Marsh.

Funeral services will be Thursday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Alliance Berean Church with Pastor Glenn Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17 from 2-7 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family at 1600 CR 70, Hemingford NE 69348 or to the charity of the donor’s in Dale’s name.

