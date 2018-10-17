Kyli Heiting Gets Hay Springs Teacher Of The Month



We travelled, we surprised, and we celebrated in Hay Springs for our September teacher of the month. Mrs. Kyli Heiting was quite surprised to walk into her classroom and have our group standing there with smiles on our faces, a gift basket from our local sponsoring businesses, as well as, treats for the whole class. We received a nomination stating Mrs. Heiting is loving, caring, and goes above and beyond to help her students. Eagle Radio was ready to celebrate her for being a fantastic teacher. The students are a fun bunch. We had some student jokesters who made us laugh, the students were excited to talk about what they’ve learned so far from math to learning how to tell time and the days of the week. They were even excited to be learning science. When asked what makes their teacher special to them the hands of the first graders shot up and the answers came flooding in. She’s nice, funny, kind, she’s friendly and the kids kept going on and on. Mrs. Heiting has been a teacher for 10 years. Hay Springs is very fortunate to have one special first grade teacher!

If you would like to nominate a teacher or faculty member who you feel is outstanding, please nominate them for our Teacher of the month under the contest tab on Panhandle Post. It’s important to recognize teachers for all they do for our students to help them learn and grow! We wouldn’t be able to recognize the teachers in our listening areas if it weren’t for our local business sponsors. Thank you to these businesses for supporting teacher of the month:

