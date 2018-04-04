Krystal Gabel For Governor And Legal Marijuana Now Petition Signing In Scottsbluff

According to Mark Elworth Jr of Legal Marijuana Now Nebraska, “We’re gonna be in Scottsbluff Nebraska this Wednesday from 3-7pm on the corner in front of the local Walgreens.”

“We only need 1,000 more signatures from the 3rd Congressional District to gain our ballot access for our new political party called Legal Marijuana NOW of Nebraska. We hope to turn them in by summers end. We plan to run 1 or 2 candidates on the 2018 General election Ballot. Legal Marijuana NOW also has parties in Minnesota and Iowa. Our goal is to introduce Medical Marijuana Legislation to Nebrask.”

“We have FREE yard signs available at the event for Krystal Gabel for Governor. If you have a yard and want to support come and get one. She will be there talking to voters as well. Also we could always use volunteers to help us bring people in to sign. It’s easy, just stand on the corner with us and hold up signs and waive people in.”

“This will be our only visit to the panhandle prior to the May 15th Primary.”