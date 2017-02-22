Krohe Announces Album Release, “Bird Or Machine” Recorded in Nashville



KALIN KROHE REFERENCE ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF DEBUT EP, BIRD OR MACHINE

Recorded in Nashville, the EP is an unpretentious indie folk-pop record which requires your full attention

With the worldview of a philosopher, the caring heart of a folk singer, and the musical sensibilities of an indie rocker, singer-songwriter Kalin Krohe announces the release of his debut EP, Bird or Machine, on Feb. 25th, 2017.

Recorded at legendary CTM Studios in Nashville, TN, with members of The Outer Vibe, Bird or Machine marks a maturation in Krohe’s life and career. Embarking on a musical odyssey to the land of the Grand Ole Opry, Krohe branches out to embody a larger sense of identity as a musical outlier.

Created simply for the pleasure and life experience, without the attachment to any material outcome, Bird or Machine is, on one hand, a protest of the current commercial music climate, and on another, an unpretentious snapshot of a budding artist’s search for self and meaning. On the title track, Krohe sings “Are you really who you are? Are you really torn apart? Are you at a casting call, choosing a role and part?”

These are questions we can all ask ourselves in the search for identity and spiritual reconciliation. As Shakespeare said, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players; they have their exits and their entrances, and one man in his time plays many parts….” Ultimately, Krohe reminds us it’s our choice and our choice alone: “Are you a bird or machine?”

Traveling to Nashville from his home in Alliance, Nebraska, Krohe wanted to see the sights of middle America, to taste the same air as Woody Guthrie, to sing the same exaltations as the legends of music who’ve traveled our highways before him. Arriving in Nashville, via pitstops in Lincoln and Davenport to see friends and family, Krohe was quick to check out Jack White’s record store, take in the sights and sounds of Broadway (downtown Nashville), and feel in complete awe and gratitude for music itself.

Nashville has a way of humbling people. And it has a way of giving to people. What Krohe was given in Nashville was the production help from an established band (The Outer Vibe) who recorded one of their recent albums with noted engineers Brad Dollar (John Mayer, The National) and Joe LaPorta (Foo Fighters, Vampire Weekend). Their production experience has paid dividends for Krohe, who on one track, sounds backed by a seasoned bluegrass band, and on another, sounds like he’s one of Fleet Foxes’ long lost members.

If you’re a fan of indie rock, folk, or pop – or just good, introspective songwriting, check out Bird or Machine, which is out independently Feb. 25th, 2017 (coinciding with the Nebraska 150th Celebration event).