Krist And Walz Hit The Road With 15-City “Road To Victory” Tour Including Western NE

Wednesday, October 17
Kearney, 10:30 a.m.
NTV Studios, Axtell
Lexington, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant
3002 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington
North Platte, 4:00 -5:30 p.m.
Lincoln County Democratic Party Office
222 E 5th Street, North Platte
Ogallala, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. MST
Valentino’s, 55 River Road, Ogallala
Thursday, October 18
Sidney, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. MST
Tour of City – begin at Sidney Economic Development, 1115 13th Ave, Sidney
Kimball, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. MST
Tour of City – begin at Kimball City Offices, 223 S Chestnut St., Kimball
Harrisburg, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. MST
Laura Lee’s Double L Country Store
2213 NE-71, Harrisburg, NE
Scottsbluff, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. MST
El charrito, 802 21st Ave, Scottsbluff
Bridgeport, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. MST
Location – TBD
Alliance
12:00-1:00 p.m. MST
Alliance Senior Center, 212 Yellowstone Ave, Alliance
1:00-2:30 p.m. MST
Korner Grill, 1203 W 3rd Street, Alliance
Harrison, 4:00-6:00 p.m. MST
Harrison House Hotel, 115 Main Street, Harrison, NE
Saturday, October 20
Chadron, 9:00-10:30 a.m. MST
The Bean Broker, 202 W 2nd Street, Chadron
Rushville, 2:30-3:30 p.m. MST
Location – TBD
Valentine, 6:00-8:00 p.m. CST
Peppermill Restaurant, 502 Highway 20, Valentine
Sunday, October 21
Ord, 2:00-3:30 p.m. CST
Location – TBD
St. Paul, 4:00-5:30 p.m. CST
St. Paul American Legion Club, 804 Howard Ave, St. Paul
Paid for by Krist for Nebraska, 7365 N 122nd Avenue Circle, Omaha, NE 68142
