Krist And Walz Hit The Road With 15-City “Road To Victory” Tour Including Western NE

Bob

Krist

With three weeks to go before election day, Nebraska State Senatorsand Lynne Walz, candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor, will hit the road starting Wednesday for a 5-day, 15-city “Road to Victory” Tour. Itinerary is listed below.

Wednesday, October 17

Kearney, 10:30 a.m.

NTV Studios, Axtell

Lexington, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant

3002 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington

North Platte, 4:00 -5:30 p.m.

Lincoln County Democratic Party Office

222 E 5th Street, North Platte

Ogallala, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. MST

Valentino’s, 55 River Road, Ogallala

Thursday, October 18

Sidney, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. MST

Tour of City – begin at Sidney Economic Development, 1115 13th Ave, Sidney

Kimball, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. MST

Tour of City – begin at Kimball City Offices, 223 S Chestnut St., Kimball

Harrisburg, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. MST

Laura Lee’s Double L Country Store

2213 NE-71, Harrisburg, NE

Scottsbluff, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. MST

El charrito, 802 21st Ave, Scottsbluff