Krist And Walz Hit The Road With 15-City “Road To Victory” Tour Including Western NE

With three weeks to go before election day, Nebraska State Senators Bob Krist and Lynne Walz, candidates for Governor and Lt. Governor, will hit the road starting Wednesday for a 5-day, 15-city “Road to Victory” Tour. Itinerary is listed below.

Wednesday, October 17
Kearney, 10:30 a.m.
NTV Studios, Axtell

Lexington, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.
Kirk’s Nebraskaland Restaurant
3002 Plum Creek Pkwy, Lexington

North Platte, 4:00 -5:30 p.m.
Lincoln County Democratic Party Office
222 E 5th Street, North Platte

Ogallala, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. MST
Valentino’s, 55 River Road, Ogallala

Thursday, October 18
Sidney, 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. MST
Tour of City – begin at Sidney Economic Development, 1115 13th Ave, Sidney

Kimball, 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. MST
Tour of City – begin at Kimball City Offices, 223 S Chestnut St., Kimball

Harrisburg, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. MST
Laura Lee’s Double L Country Store
2213 NE-71, Harrisburg, NE

Scottsbluff, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. MST
El charrito, 802 21st Ave, Scottsbluff

Friday, October 19
Bridgeport, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. MST
Location – TBD

Alliance
12:00-1:00 p.m. MST
Alliance Senior Center, 212 Yellowstone Ave, Alliance
1:00-2:30 p.m. MST
Korner Grill, 1203 W 3rd Street, Alliance

Harrison, 4:00-6:00 p.m. MST
Harrison House Hotel, 115 Main Street, Harrison, NE

Saturday, October 20
Chadron, 9:00-10:30 a.m. MST
The Bean Broker, 202 W 2nd Street, Chadron

Rushville, 2:30-3:30 p.m. MST
Location – TBD

Valentine, 6:00-8:00 p.m. CST
Peppermill Restaurant, 502 Highway 20, Valentine

Sunday, October 21
Ord, 2:00-3:30 p.m. CST
Location – TBD

St. Paul, 4:00-5:30 p.m. CST
St. Paul American Legion Club, 804 Howard Ave, St. Paul

