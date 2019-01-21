Koozer-Dobson Families Honored At Alliance Wrestling Event

L-R: Alliance Wrestling Club Head Coach Derrick Wells, Todd Koozer, Makala Koozer, Kandis Koozer, Gayle Koozer Galster, Denise Koozer, Alliance Wrestling Club President Bryan Sherlock, Alliance Wrestling Club Vice-President Roman Reina. Not Pictured, Duane Dobson .

Two families that have been a part of Alliance Wrestling for over 50 years were honored at the first ever “Koozer-Dobson Slam” youth wrestling tournament, January 19 in Alliance. The Alliance Wrestling Club hosted the event with over 200 youth wrestlers taking part. Prior to the start, the families of Raily Koozer and Duane Dobson were recognized for their involvement in both the Alliance High School and Alliance Federation Wrestling programs.

The late Raily Koozer was a member of the first Wrestling team as a junior at Alliance High School in 1961 and was a State Runner -up his Senior year. Following High School, Raily was instrumental in starting the Alliance Wrestling Club along with his late wife Colleen, working for over 15 years to build and promote Wrestling throughout Nebraska. With the strong youth program in place, Alliance High School won State Championships in 1985-86 and 87. Raily’s son Todd was a member of those teams. Through Raily’s efforts youth Wrestling has grown to the point where at this time Nebraska has more Wrestlers per capita than any other State. Raily worked in the electronics and communications department at Burlington Northern Railroad from 1964 until his retirement in 1999. His wife Colleen passed away in 2004. Raily married Denise Dye in 2006 and they lived in both Alliance and Arizona until he passed away in April of 2016. Alliance High School dedicated their new Wrestling Mat in honor of Raily, at the first home dual match in December of 2017. His daughter Gayle and son Todd were in attendance at the Tournament.

Duane Dobson has been assisting the Alliance High School and Federation Wrestling programs for the last 48 years. Duane has assisted with 4 State Championship Teams, 24 individual State Champions and 124 State Medalists and has been a positive influence on thousands of young Wrestlers. Duane is a life long Alliance resident and was a member of the Inaugural Alliance High School Activities Hall of Fame. Duane was unable to attend the ceremony because he was coaching at the Chadron Invitational on Saturday.