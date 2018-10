The Knights of Columbus and the Alliance Police Department are holding a Coats for Kids event on Saturday, October 13th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the Holy Rosary Lyceum at 909 Big Horn Avenue. The Knights of Columbus and Alliance Police will be distributing new coats to kids in need. There is no cost associated with the event. Sizes will range from 4 to 18 for boys, and 4 to 16 for girls. Teen sizes will range from small to large.