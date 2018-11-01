Knight Museum And Sandhills Center Offers Local History In Heritage Room

The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center is truly a gem for the city of Alliance and western Nebraska offering a unique free museum, gift shop, community rooms for meetings, local history videos, and the heritage room. Knight Museum director Becci Thomas says, “Heritage tourism is considered a really big deal for people who are going all over looking for family history…we get a lot of calls and emails from people who are writing books.” You can hear the full interview with Thomas and the great things the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center offers below.