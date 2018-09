The Knight Museum and Sandhills Center is excited to welcome author Beverly Scott to the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. Ms. Scott will be sharing a reading from her novel, “Sarah’s Secret” on Sunday, September 9, 2018 beginning at 1:30 p.m. In addition, Ms. Scott will share her research journey and provide helpful tips on how to search genealogy records.

For more information, please contact the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center at (308) 762-2384.