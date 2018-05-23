Knight Museum And Sandhills Center Burglary

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “The Alliance Police Department in the early morning of May 21, 2018, at approximately 1:30 AM were sent to the area of the 900 Block of Yellowstone Avenue for a report of two suspicious subjects. Officers responded but did not locate anyone. The Knight Museum was checked and found to be intact.”

“Later on the morning of the 21st, officers were called back to the Museum due to a reported burglary. Some unknown individuals broke into the front entrance of the museum and made entry. The suspect or suspects entered the business and removed all the cash from the donation barrel in the main hallway. The loss was approximately $40.00. The damage to the window is still being estimated. The investigation is continuing.”

If anyone has information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators please contact the Alliance Police Department or Investigator Charlana Hjersman at (308) 762-4955 or she may be e-mailed at chjersman@bbcpublicsafety.us