Kmart set to close in Alliance

Panhandle Post has received official news that the Alliance Kmart store at 1515 W. 3rd will be closing in 2019 at an undetermined date.



Sears Holdings Inc. said, “As part of Sears Holdings’ processes to accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restructuring, on December 27, 2018, the company informed associates at 80 stores that we will be closing these Sears and Kmart stores in late March 2019. Liquidation sales at these stores are expected to begin in two weeks. The accompanying Sears Auto Center at these Sears stores will also be closing. This is in addition to the previously announced closure of 40 unprofitable stores expected to be completed in February 2019.”

To find a full list of all stores closing visit https://searsholdings.com/docs/122818_store_closing_list.pdf