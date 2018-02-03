Kiwanis Stars Of Tomorrow Set For Sunday, April 8th

The Alliance Kiwanis Stars of Tomorrow contest will be held Sunday, April 8, 2018 at the Performing Arts Center in Alliance.

The deadline for entering in the contest has been set as well. Applications to enter must be received or postmarked no later than midnight Friday, March 16, 2018.

Students enrolled in a public, private or parochial school in western Nebraska in Kindergarten through Grade 12 are eligible. There are four divisions in the contest depending on grade level.

Most if not all music instructors, both private and at schools, will have entry forms on hand. Please feel free to contact them, or call John McGhehey at 763-2100 days; or Kevin Horn 762-7167 nights.