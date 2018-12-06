Kitten found frozen to city storm drain rescued

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Humane Society workers have rescued a kitten found frozen to an Omaha storm drain this week.

The 3- to 4-month-old black kitten was found Wednesday with its paws frozen to the midtown-area storm drain. Workers poured tepid water on the animal’s paws to release it. It was then taken to the society’s animal shelter for hydrotherapy to help it recover.

If the cat — dubbed “Flurry” — isn’t claimed by an owner, the shelter will work on putting her up for adoption.

Flurry is expected to fully recover.