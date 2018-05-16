Kimball breezes to C-5 golf championship, Bridgeport will join Longhorns at State

|Individual Qualifiers:
1. Dillon Wise (11), Kimball, 73
2. Eric Stevens (12), Bridgeport, 76
3. Joshua Johnston (12), Perkins County, 78
4. Kole Bush (12), Kimball, 78
5. Zane Anthony (11), Kimball, 79
6. Andrew McCloud (12), Kimball, 79
7. Preston Carbaugh (11), Cambridge, 80
8. Izaac Reuter (11), Kimball, 81
9. Jacob Woodmancy (10), Perkins County, 82
10. Dylan Hathorn (12), Valentine, 83
State Qualifying Teams:
Kimball, 309
Coach: Chad Wise
Dillon Wise (11), 73
Perkins County, 342
Coach: Troy Kemling
Joshua Johnston (12), 78
Bridgeport, 361
Coach: Todd Janicek
Eric Stevens (12), 76
Individual State Qualifiers:
Cambridge
Coach: Lyle Calvert
Preston Carbaugh (11), 80
Valentine
Coach: Devin Muirhead
Dylan Hathorn (12), 83
Final Team Scores:
Kimball, 309
Perkins County, 342
Bridgeport, 361
Valentine, 366
Sutherland, 382
Gordon-Rushville, 391
Hershey, 404
Southwest, 430
North Platte St. Patrick’s, 431
Cambridge, 436
Mitchell, 444
Hemingford, 448
Bayard, 460
Chase County, NTS
