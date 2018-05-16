Panhandle Post

Kimball breezes to C-5 golf championship, Bridgeport will join Longhorns at State

2018 DISTRICT C-5 BOYS GOLF RESULTS:
Four Winds
May 15, 2018
Individual Qualifiers:

1. Dillon Wise (11), Kimball, 73

2. Eric Stevens (12), Bridgeport, 76

3. Joshua Johnston (12), Perkins County, 78

4. Kole Bush (12), Kimball, 78

5. Zane Anthony (11), Kimball, 79

6. Andrew McCloud (12), Kimball, 79

7. Preston Carbaugh (11), Cambridge, 80

8. Izaac Reuter (11), Kimball, 81

9. Jacob Woodmancy (10), Perkins County, 82

10. Dylan Hathorn (12), Valentine, 83

State Qualifying Teams:

Kimball, 309

Coach: Chad Wise

Dillon Wise (11), 73
Kole Bush (12), 78
Andrew McCloud (12), 79
Zane Anthony (11), 79
Izaac Reuter (11), 81

Perkins County, 342

Coach: Troy Kemling

Joshua Johnston (12), 78
Jacob Woodmancy (10), 82
Tyson Patrick (12), 85
Aaron Fay (11), 97
Carson Thelander (10), 98

Bridgeport, 361

Coach: Todd Janicek

Eric Stevens (12), 76
Drake DeMasters (11), 87
Colin Hutson (12), 99
Logan Coalson (12), 99
Kyle Kildow (12), 103

Individual State Qualifiers:

Cambridge

Coach: Lyle Calvert

Preston Carbaugh (11), 80

Valentine

Coach: Devin Muirhead

Dylan Hathorn (12), 83

Final Team Scores:

Kimball, 309

Perkins County, 342

Bridgeport, 361

Valentine, 366

Sutherland, 382

Gordon-Rushville, 391

Hershey, 404

Southwest, 430

North Platte St. Patrick’s, 431

Cambridge, 436

Mitchell, 444

Hemingford, 448

Bayard, 460

Chase County, NTS

