Kiewit Corp. Moving New Headquarters To Downtown Omaha 

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A construction and engineering company is moving its new headquarters to downtown Omaha.

Kiewit Corp. reached a “memorandum of understanding” with Mayor Jean Stothert on Tuesday. The city will vacate the area near the development and help the company acquire the rest of the land it needs. Officials say the company is working to purchase one more parcel of land.

The downtown location is near the company’s training center that opened in February.

The office building and parking garage will be able to hold up to 650 people. The project may cost as much as $76 million.

Kiewit Corp. has hired Noddle Development Co. and architecture firm HDR Inc. for the project. The company may be able to move into the facility as early as 2020.