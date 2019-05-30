Kickoff time, TV announced for Nebraska-Colorado football game, four others

Kickoff times and television information for five 2019 Nebraska football games have been set, including four home games at Memorial Stadium.
Game times and television information for Nebraska’s remaining seven games on the 2019 schedule will be made six-to-12 days in advance.
Nebraska 2019 Game Times/TV Information
- Aug. 31—South Alabama at Nebraska, ESPN, 10:00 a.m. MT
- Sept. 7—Nebraska at Colorado, FOX, 1:30 p.m. MT
- Sept. 14—Northern Illinois at Nebraska, FS1, 6 p.m. MT
- Oct. 5—Northwestern at Nebraska, TV TBA, 1:30/2:00 p.m. MT
- Nov. 29—Iowa at Nebraska, BTN, 12:30 p.m. MT
Leave a Reply