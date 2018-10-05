Kesselring Updates Residents In the Dawes County Rural Water District On Coliform (Interview)

This notice is intended to inform the Village of Whitney and Dawes County Rural Water customers of results and continuing of chlorine into the water system through October 30th due to positive water test results for coliform. Those with chlorine allergies or fish aquariums should take whatever steps are necessary for their own particular situation. We spoken with Mike Kesselring from the Dawes County Rural Water District and Village of Whitney about this matter, you can hear the full interview below.