Kenny Kubo, Jr., 64

Kenny passed away on May 14, 2017 at his home in Chadron, Nebraska.

Kenny was born October 27, 1952 in Gordon, Nebraska and raised in Chadron, and is the son of the late Kenneth Kubo Sr. and Ilene Kubo of Chadron. He was a long-time resident of Chadron.

In his early years, Kenny would spend time with friends and family. After graduations from Chadron High School, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he would be deployed to Vietnam to help supply the troops and operations there.

After the Navy, he found his calling as a carpenter and worked hard to support his family. Kenny had a passion for fishing and spending time with his grandkids. For years, he would take them fishing and spend every waking moment he could making memories.

While working for Chadron State College, Kenny made many friends that would last years after leaving CSC. He was known for always smiling and taking time out of his day to talk with the many people who loved his up-beat attitude.

He leaves behind his Mother Ilene Kubo; Brother Steve and Barb Kubo of Chadron and family; Sister Kay and Ben Martin of Chadron; Brother Kevin Kubo of Sidney and family; Son Kevin Kubo and Daughter-in-law Nadina Kubo of Chadron; his daughter, Kayla Kull of Houston, TX; three grandchildren, Noah and Kyra Kubo, Adrian Sanchez; and many close friends and his brother Kim’s family.

