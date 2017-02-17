Kenny J. Preiss, 61, passed peacefully February 15, 2017 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kenny Joe Preiss was born April 14, 1955 in Alliance to John and Betty Helen (Spracklin) Preiss, Jr.

A lifelong resident of Alliance, Kenny graduated from Alliance High School in 1973. He began his career with the Burlington Northern-Sante Fe Railroad as a conductor. He served the last 22 years as Chairman for local United Transportation Union #934 and later retired in 2015, after 42 years of dedicated employment. His serving 5 elected terms as chairman are evident of his respected character and personal impact on others he served.

Being a people person, Kenny tremendously valued his camaraderie with his many friends through coffee visits, phone calls and personal visits at his home. He loved being outside, gardening and took great pride in his yard and flowers. He enjoyed sports and followed baseball, football and golf. Traveling the country, seeing the sights and sharing time with his wife was of most importance. Kenny was a caring husband, father and grandfather, always concerned that all were taken care of.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Carrie of 31 years of Alliance, children Kevin Preiss of Rapid City, SD, Anthony Preiss of Rogers, AK, Kelli Preiss of Bridgeport, NE, Kristopher (Marisa) Gadway of Peoria, AZ, Tiffany Gadway of Phoenix, AZ, Mother Betty Preiss, sister Juanita (Larry) McCracken and brother Terry (June) Preiss, all of Alliance and 10 grandchildren.

Kenny was preceded in death by his father, John Preiss Jr., his daughter, Amanda Preiss and his special friend Greg Reno.

Family requests that memorials be made to the Regional West Hospice, 3701 Avenue D, Suite #2204, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

Memorial services will be Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Inurnment will be in the Alliance Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.