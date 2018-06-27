Kenneth M. Messersmith, 96, died Saturday, March 3, 2018 at Highland Park Care
Center. He was born Feb. 6, 1922, in Antioch, Nebraska to homesteading pioneer
ranchers F.E. and Luva (Roberts) Messersmith.
On March 7, 1942, he was united in marriage to Verna Glenn in the corner of her
parents’ living room in rural Wood River, NE, starting together with only their
clothes and faith. This union lasted for 1 month short of 70 years when Verna
predeceased him. To this union 7 children were born and raised on the ranch
northeast of Alliance.
Ken was lifetime member of the Methodist Church with 20 years in Hemingford
and the remaining in Alliance. He served on nearly all the church committees.
He became a Certified Lay Speaker and conducted worship services in nearly all
Northwest Nebraska District churches.
Ken loved to garden and see things grow. He planted trees because they would
outlive him to benefit the next generation. His plantings included 110 green ash
trees on the Box Butte County fair grounds and nine livestock shelterbelts on the
ranch.
He was an avid storyteller, which he enjoyed sharing with friends over a good card
game. Family get-to-gathers brought him great joy and time to spend with his
grandchildren. In later years, lunch with the Over-the-Hill Gang supplied many
good times for reminiscing. He authored 20 books covering his life experiences
and the many changes that occurred.
In addition to his life-long love of breeding, advertising, and selling registered
Hereford cattle, Ken was very active in the community. He served on the Box Butte
County Fair board for 37 years, 4-H club leader for 20 years, secretary of rural school
board District #100 21 years, charter member of the Nebraska Junior Stockgrowers,
secretary of the Pioneer Consolidated Telephone Company, Hemingford Rural Fire
Protection District board 10 years, secretary and charter member of Box Butte County
4-H Building Trust, and several other community activities. Later in life he was a
member of the Box Butte Art Society where he enjoyed sharing his artistic talent in
photography and scrap metal art works, esp. painted metal butterflies. Ken and Verna
greatly appreciated being honored as 2006 Heritage Day Royalty and to have the Box
Butte County Fair Premium Book dedicated in his honor.
He is survived by children, Calvin (Lois) Messersmith, Fargo, ND, Shirley Messersmith,
Holdrege, Keith Messersmith, Ellsworth, Sondra (Loren) Burnett, Columbus, Ken G.
Messersmith, Kearney, Tom (Sara) Messersmith, Alliance, and son-in-law, Bob Delsing,
Hemingford. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 7 step-
great-grandchildren, 3 step-great-great-grandchildren, niece and nephew Beverly Gleason
and Lyle Govig, and numerous other nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, wife Verna, daughter Karen Delsing, daughter
-in-law Donaleen, and his six siblings (2 sisters, 4 brothers).
Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 6, at the Alliance United Methodist Church
with Rev. Dr. Gideon Achi officiating. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium. In lieu
of flowers, memorials may be given to the United Methodist Church or Dobby’s Frontier Town.
