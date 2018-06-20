Kenneth “Kenny” Hollibaugh, 97

Kenneth “Kenny” Hollibaugh was born on 16 October 1930 to Dawes and Vera

(nee Dunlap) Hollibaugh. He died on 16 June 2018. He was a fine rancher,

cattleman, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was

an avid hunter and fisherman. Nothing made Kenny happier than watching elk

on his land—through a rifle scope or a spotting scope.

A few days after Kenny’s first birthday, his father Dawes was killed in a plane

crash in Alliance, Nebraska. His beloved grandfather Cal “C. G.” then helped

raise Kenny on the ranch near Marsland. He married RoseMary Falkenburg

in 1953 and they had and raised 4 children: Debra (Mark) Pieper; Joleen

(Matt) Pieper, Linda Hollibaugh, and Karl (Becky) Hollibaugh. Kenny and

RoseMary bought the Horn and Morgan ranch in 1963 and built a livelihood

and a life together there with their children for the rest of their lives.

Preceding Kenny in death are his parents, Dawes and Vera; wife of many

years, RoseMary; a grandson, Travis Pieper, and a granddaughter, Hannah

Hollibaugh. Mourning his death are many friends and relatives, his children

and their spouses, 8 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Kenny was a baptized child of the living God. He was baptized and confirmed

at Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska. “But we do not want you

to be uninformed, brothers, about those who are asleep, that you may not

grieve as others do who have no hope. For since we believe that Jesus died

and rose again, even so, through Jesus, God will bring with him those who

have fallen asleep” (I Thess 4:13-14).

Funeral services will be held Saturday June 23, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the Zion

Lutheran Church in Hay Springs, Nebraska. Pastor Allan Wierschke will be

officiating. The burial will be at the Hay Springs City Cemetery. A memorial

has been established for the Hay Springs Volunteer Fire Department or the

Zion Lutheran Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels

PO Box 443, Hay Springs, Nebraska 69347.

Chamberlain Drabbels is in charge of funeral arrangements.