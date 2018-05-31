Kenneth Harold Hood, 86, of Rushville, Neb., died Tuesday, May 29, 2018

at his home.

Born July 18, 1931 in Scottsbluff, NE, to Harold and Audrey Hood, Kenneth

lived a majority of his life in Nebraska with the exception of his military

service stationed at Fort Hood, Texas during the Korean Conflict.

On June 19, 1955, Kenneth married Donna Myers at St. Paul’s Lutheran

Church in Rushville. The couple lived in rural Alliance, NE, for 15 years

prior to moving to Rushville in November of 1969.

A lifetime farmer, Kenneth was a long-time member of the Highway 20

Tractor Club and held a position on the Farmer’s Co-op Board of Directors.

Aside from his love of agriculture, Kenneth volunteered in a number of

roles at St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rushville and served on the church

board. Many may remember his time serving as a school board member

while his three children were attending school in Clinton District 26.

Later in life, Kenneth found joy in restoring antique tractors to give them

new life and quickly became a lifelong passion around the Rushville farm.

Survivors include Kenneth’s wife, Donna of Rushville; two daughters,

Alice (David) Ott, of Gordon (NE), and Rhonda (Jim) Seybert of Arroyo

Grande (CA); one son, Neal (Cathy) Hood of Gordon (NE); his six grand-

children, Aaron Otte of Georgetown (CO), Noelle Seybert of Los Angeles

(CA), Kayla Otte of Denver (CO), Taylor Hood of Lincoln, Samuel Hood

of Gordon, and Matthew Hood of Gordon (NE); two sisters, Darleen

Martin of Rapid City (SD), and Karen (Bill) Keyser of Rapid City (SD)

and one brother, Bill Hood of Gordon (NE).

He was preceded in death by his father Harold Hood, mother Audrey

Hood, and brother Jerry Hood.

Visitation will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rushville on

Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 7pm.

Services will be held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Rushville on

Friday, June 1, 2018 at 10am. Burial with Military Honors will take

place at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville following the service. The

family invites you to join them for lunch at the American Legion in

Rushville following the burial service.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth’s six grandchild, Aaron, Noelle, Kayla,

Taylor, Samuel, and Matthew.

The family suggests memorials be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran

Church in Rushville or the Rushville Rescue Unit and donations may

be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366

Gordon, NE 69343.