Kelly Lynn (LeMere) Glass, 44, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018 in Alliance.

She was born on March 29, 1974 in Butte, MT to Wayne and Sheila (Snowberger) LaMere.

She grew up in Butte and Livingston, MT. Kelly moved to Alliance 4 years ago. She was

united in marriage to Charles Glass on January 13, 2016. She had a giving heart and loved

to help other people. She liked to go camping and fishing and cook for her family.

She is survived by her husband, Charles, her step-children, Kyle Glass, Savana Hansen,

Slater Hansen, Tayvin Glass, Bentley Thayer and a special child she considered like her

own, Trini Trejo, Jr. all of Alliance. She is also survived by her mother and step-father,

Sheila and Scott Mattson of Butte, MT , her grandmother, Bertha Descharne of Butte, MT,

a special nephew, Jordan Perino of Havre, MT along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father and her sister, Yvonne LaMere.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at

www.batesgould.com.