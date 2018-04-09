Kelly Adamson, 56 of Grant, passed away December 19, 2017, at the Perkins County

Hospital in Grant.

Kelly was born September 22, 1961, in Alliance, NE to Gary and Karen (Sherlock) Piihl.

She graduated from Alliance High School.

Following high school, Kelly attended nursing school in Alliance. She subsequently

worked as an LPN at the nursing home in town. Kelly met Rick Adamson, and the

two shared their lives together for many years, eventually moving to Sidney. Kelly

and Rick married in 2000 and lived happily in Sidney for several more years, where

she worked at the nursing homes there. Kelly’s health ultimately declined to the point

where she could no longer work around 2010. The family moved to Grant in August

of 2017.

Kelly had a caring and nurturing personality. She was incredibly patient and saw

her work in the nursing homes as a vocation. She made deep connections with the

people she served in the nursing homes over the years and never got used to the

good-bye’s that would invariably come as her friends transitioned from this life

to the next. As a mother, she developed the strongest of bonds with her daughters,

and when her life was blessed with grandchildren, it took on an entirely new meaning.

Kindness and steadfast love underscored the life Kelly lived, and her memory will

always be cherished.

Kelly loved to cook and bake. She was also fond of camping and fishing. Anything

that involved time spent with her family made her smile. She also had a special

place in her heart for her two dogs.

Kelly was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Piihl; daughter, Sherrie; sister,

Kimberly; and three brothers, Kory, Kent, and Kevin.

Survivors include her husband, Rick of Grant; two daughters, Vanessa (John)

Kepler of Grant, Marie Adamson of Grant; 2 grandchildren, Allyssa & Maddison

Kepler; brother, Kurt (Stacey) of South Carolina; along with many other relatives

and friends.

A memorial has been established in her memory for later designation by the family.

Condolences may be shared at bullocklongfuneralhome.com.

All family and friends are invited to come to a celebration of Kelly’s memory to be

held Saturday April 21, 2018 from 1:00PM – 3:00PM at the Alliance City Park Shelter

House.