Keith Dale Jacobs, 86, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital.

He was born in Douglas, Wyoming on December 25, 1930 to Lawrence and Mae (Armbruster) Jacobs.

Keith lived most of his life in Alliance. For many years he worked with his family in the operation of their meat locker business in Alliance. He later worked in the rail crew transportation business.

Keith is survived by his niece, Cherie Smith of Norfolk, NE, his nephews, Cliff (Bobbi) Robinson of Torrington, WY, Justin (Cyndi) Robinson of Kaycee, WY and Craig (Tara) Robinson of Lander, WY and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Hilda Shepard of Scottsdale, AZ.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma J. (Schnell-Ackerman) Jacobs, his father, his mother and step-father, Mae and Marshal Jenkins, his brothers, Ralph and Grover and his sister, Barbara Robinson.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

