Keep Alliance Beautiful receives grant from Nebraska Environmental Trust

Alliance – Keep Alliance Beautiful announced today that it will receive $82,585 from the Nebraska Environmental Trust (NET) for the “2019-2020 Recycling Center Operations and Education Program”. The Nebraska Environmental Trust Board announced funding for the project at its meeting on April 4, 2019 in Lincoln. The project is one of the 117 projects receiving $19,501,444 in grant awards from the Nebraska Environmental Trust this year. Of these, 85 were new applications and 32 are carry-over projects.

Keep Alliance Beautiful (KAB) is intent on continuing the recycling and education programs in Box Butte County, Nebraska. Grant funding from NET is essential in sustaining the recycling center operations and in furthering KAB’s mission to educate, empower, and inspire Box Butte County residents to take greater responsibility for enhancing their community and the environment.

KAB operates a recycling center, provides curbside recycling pickup, offers an innovative seniors/shut-ins recycling program, and maintains ten recycling trailers stationed in Alliance and Hemingford, Nebraska. KAB sends the bulk of the recycling commodities to Western Resources Group in Ogallala, Nebraska and has diverted 745,271 lbs. of waste from the local landfill during the year 2018.

KAB will continue school programs for the 2019-2020 school year such as KAB Black OPS, KAB Black Belts, and the KAB Club at the Alliance Middle School. In addition KAB will encourage citizens to reduce, reuse, and recycle through school presentations, community programs, and projects.

Keep Alliance Beautiful is also a Keep America Beautiful affiliate and is able to accomplish their mission with the continued financial support of the City of Alliance, Box Butte County, private donations, and grant funds.

The Nebraska Legislature created the Nebraska Environmental Trust in 1992. Using revenue from the Nebraska Lottery, the Trust has provided over $305 million in grants to over 2,200 projects across the state. Anyone – citizens, organizations, communities, farmers and businesses – can apply for funding to protect habitat, improve water quality and establish recycling programs in Nebraska. The Nebraska Environmental Trust works to preserve, protect and restore our natural resources for future generations.