Keep Alliance Beautiful now accepting plastics 1-7 for recycling

By Jessica Hare

Keep Alliance Beautiful

Due to new recycling outlets available in our area, KAB is now accepting plastics #1-7. In the past, we have only been able to take #1 and #2, but we now have new opportunities to see that these items are also recycled.





To recycle these items, please check that they are labeled. These items will have a triangle with a small number in the center. This number will indicate that the item is recyclable.

When you go to our recycling trailers, you will see that the bins have been relabeled to show that all plastics (#1-7) will now be placed, unsorted, into the same bin. Pictured below are examples of the triangle label to look for on your items.

Keep Alliance Beautiful is excited to help our community keep more items out of the landfill. If you have any questions, please call us at (308) 762-1729.