Keegan Discusses 1-6 Year Road Plan, Public Hearing (Audio)

1-6 YEAR REPORT, 2017

PROPOSED 1 – 6 YEAR PLAN FOR 2016, (posted in the Box Butte County Courthouse, the Box Butte County Road Department

Office, the Village of Hemingford Office & on the Box Butte County website). Notice was published in the Alliance Times Herald & the Hemingford Ledger, we have received the Proof of Publication from The Ledger

– 6 projects on proposed 1 year plan – 3 projects carried over from 2016 (13,229), (16,247) & (16,245)

– 229 is a cost share with the COA ($43,614), NG&P ($327,597) & $174,784 to Box Butte County. Design & oversight will be done by NDOR, bids were accepted until January 27, 2017 with the estimated completion date in 2017,

– 247, has been reconstructed with aggregate to be hauled from Buffalo Gap, will need reprofiled before rocked

– 245, the east mile has been elevated & the east .8 mile has been rocked with aggregate from the Schekall pile

– 2 projects were moved from the 6-year plan to the proposed 1 year plan – (15,238) & (16,246)

– 238, will complete a 4-mile run with aggregate coming from the Adam Pit

– 246, will continue where 247 leaves off with the aggregate coming from Buffalo Gap

– 1 project (17,249) was added due to producer input. The aggregate is coming from the Adam Pit

– classifications of projects – Other Arterial/Scenic Recreation (14,229)

– Collector (16,247, 17,249 & 16,246)

– Local (16,245 & 15,238)

– the estimated total cost of the 1 year list is $860,800, the cost estimate to the county in this year is $489,800 of which about $19,800 has been completed

– 247, 246 & 245 serve as farm to market roads for the western portion of Box Butte County. 249 serves as a farm to market

road in the southwestern part of the county. 229 serves the State Veterans Cemetery as well as recreation facilities, the airport & multiple businesses. 238 serves as a farm to market road in the eastern part of the county

– 11 projects on proposed 6-year plan – 2 projects were added (250 & 251), 1 project was added at the 2016 hearing (248) & the remaining 8 projects (243, 219, 233, 205, 220, 221, 222 &166) remained static

– classifications of projects – Other Arterial (233)

– Collector (243, 250, 251, 220, 221 & 248)

– Local (219, 205, 222, & 166)

– 1 to single farmsteads (166)

– 5 are farm to market (243, 219, 233, 250, 251,205 & 248)

– 3 provide access to the north side of COA (220, 221, & 222)

PROJECTS COMPLETED:

– projects completed 235, 237, 239 & 240 – project 242 was deleted

– projects 235 & 247 have been started

OTHER ESTIMATED COSTS FOR 2017 IN ADDITION TO THE PROPOSED 1YEAR: ($295,216 + $429,462 = $724,678)

– CASI – cold mix, 500 ton @ $169/ton $84,500

– Wilkens Pit – screened aggregate, 15,000 ton @ $9.00 $135,000

– Adam Pit – 11,770 cubic yards @ $6.25 $73,562

– Frost Sun Prairie Farms Pit – 20,000 cubic yards @ $6.82 $136,400

OTHER THOUGHTS:

– the budget for 2016-2017 is $1,880,650 up $129,470 from last year

– to date, expenses totaled $1,054,878.16. The allocations received as of January 10, 2017, total $615,951.82 (we anticipate $1,055,575 this year)

– Federal Fund Purchase Program (FFPP) is available for certain projects, NDOR is only keeping 10%, not the original 20%, as a management fee now. The money can be used with minimal oversight from NDOR & FHWA but must be separated from the regular budget. It is being saved for project 229 (the airport road). Once this project is completed I would anticipate another project similar to this to be earmarked. The fund now stands at $222,629.67

– the damages from disaster FEMA-4225-DR-NE have been corrected, paper work will be finished for anticipated reimbursement

– The rural roads make up 65% of the miles in Nebraska but only carry 6% of the states vehicle traffic therefore the dollars are going to head to NDOR before local roads

– Per the NDOR (06082016), vehicle miles traveled has increased 38% since 1990

– we have about 960 miles of road (near 80 miles per blade), 9 bridges to be inspected in 2017, a short 54 miles of asphalt, about 1002 regulatory/warning signs, care for E911 signs, 15 operators plus Cassie & myself

– a word of caution; unless the budget grows, if any miles are added to this proposal, an equivalent amount should be removed

– as a rule, the budget & time allow for about 8 miles of reconstruction work

– goal is to provide safe, reliable, affordable & environmentally compatible transportation system for the movement of people &

goods. To achieve this, we need the cooperation & support of the Board of Commissioners, the citizens of Box Butte County, the motoring public & county staff