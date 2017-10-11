Kearney YMCA Worker Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Article from North Platte Post

A 38-year-old Kearney man has been arrested for two counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography following a search warrant at his residence in Kearney. Jeremiah Warren was taken into custody and lodged at theat Buffalo County Jail.

Jeremiah Warren was taken into custody and lodged at the Buffalo County Jail late Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Warren was an employee of the Kearney YMCA and at this early stage in the investigation; no images of children from the Kearney YMCA have been located, however, this investigation is not complete.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104 or Crime Stoppers at 308-237-3424. You can also visit the Crime Stoppers Web Site at http://www.crimestoppers.buffalocounty-ne.us/.