KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed when a train struck his van in central Kearney.

The crash occurred around 12:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say the man was driving north when he maneuvered around a closed crossing and his van was struck by an eastbound train. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified him as 28-year-old Shane Hoffman. He lived in Shelton.