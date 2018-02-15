Kearney Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Local Bar

According to North Platte Post, “Kearney police are investigating an armed robbery at a local bar.”

“At approximately 2:00 a.m., on February 15, 2018, Kearney Police officers were dispatched to Cunningham’s Journal, 15 W. 23rd Street, in downtown Kearney, in response to an armed robbery which had just occurred.”

“A man wearing a ski mask entered the business after closing and confronted a female employee at gunpoint and demanded money. The suspect departed on foot with cash and possibly a bottle of alcohol.”

“A description of the suspect was broadcast to officers, and at approximately 2:14 a.m., a sergeant with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office observed the suspect matching the description, walking in the area of 31st Street and 2nd Avenue. Police say 21-year-old Benjamin Luethke, of Kearney, was arrested without incident for Robbery, Burglary, Use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of burglar tools, and carrying a concealed weapon.”

“There were no injuries reported during this incident.”