KCOW To Sign On Translator At 92.5FM

Even after nearly seven decades of broadcasting, the old ‘COW is learning a new trick.

Since February 15, 1949 KCOW Radio has had a cozy little spot at 1400 on the AM dial. Now, as the station approaches its 70th anniversary, its listeners will soon be able to enjoy Classic Hits, Open Mic, Husker and Bulldog sports and more on a new FM translator at 92.5 on the FM band.

The new station, which will be a 100% simulcast of KCOW-AM programming, will allow listeners to enjoy classic rock and roll music in stereo. The FM station is also expected to offer better signal quality at night, when interference and other factors sometimes compromise AM radio signals.

The new FM translator is expected to be up and running by late Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Listeners will experience outages on KCOW-AM as the tower crew does the installation of he FM antenna.

Eagle Radio Alliance/Chadron General Manager Olivia Hasenauer and KCOW Operations Manager Mike Glesinger discuss the new FM translator: