KCOW, Double Q Country Homeshow This Weekend

Eagle Radio in Alliance and Chadron is excited to once again celebrate spring with the Annual Home Show and Health Fair, this Saturday, April 7th at The Alliance High School. The home show will be a one-day big event! Located in the Alliance High School commons area, we will have close to 30 vendors set up ready to talk about your home projects and get you ready for spring. Aside from vendors located inside, we will have displays outside, as well as hot coffee and water courtesy of Culligan, the pool and spa center in Alliance and Chadron. A breakfast, lunch and snack menu will be available all-day courtesy of The West Side Event Center. Bloedorn Lumber in Alliance is our proud partner this year, and will be show casing not only some of their products, but also will have a representative from Benjamin Moore on site to answer your paint questions and give demonstrations, but they of course won’t be the only vendor you can see; you’ll be able to visit with businesses about your phone service, windows, well drilling, lula rue, building products, tree trimming, just to name a few. In addition to the home show in the commons’ area Saturday from 8:00am to 3:00pm, the Panhandle Public Health District along with Box Butte General Hospital will be hosting their annual health fair in the gym from 8:00am to 12:00noon. A new addition to the multiple events already taking place is a job fair hosted by BBDC.

Olivia Hasenauer, General Manager of Eagle Radio in Alliance and Chadron says, “Our team and I are excited to be able to once again offer a convenient shopping and inquiry experience to our listeners. How nice will it be for someone to come into the home show and be able to visit with multiple different businesses in our area. Whether you want to shop for clothes, talk about phone service, or start planning your spring projects, we’ll have it all, and in one convenient location. It has been a fun experience to work with Panhandle Public Health District, BBDC as well as Alliance Public Schools and our local Alliance Chamber of Commerce. It’s been great to see not only the Alliance and Chadron area embrace this event for the panhandle but we are excited to have businesses from as far as Omaha here to take place in this huge event!”

If you have nothing going on, or have a lot going on this Saturday, whatever your plans may be, make sure to come by the Alliance High School Common’s area for 3 great events the Home Show The Health Fair, and new this year the BBDC job fair.